Best Halloween Costume Ideas

Halloween is coming up and I’m sure that everyone is ready to trick or treat! But first, where did trick-or-treating come from?

According to History.com, Halloween first originated in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. Pope Gregory III made Nov. 1 to be the time to honor all saints, creating All Saints Day. The day before All Saints Day was called All Hallows Eve, which started to become known as Halloween. Eventually, Americans started to dress up in costumes and go to houses to ask for money or food, which evolved into trick-or-treating.

Halloween has a lot of fun and exciting parts, but a favorite is dressing up in a Halloween Costume. Some wear historical, fantasy, cultural, or even costumes that reference their favorite piece of media.

However, if you are still confused, Google has everything you need. Google’s Frightgeist utilizes technology to identify trends to predict what the most popular costumes will be in 2024. For example, the number one overall costume is “Shrunken Head Bob” and the second is “Raygun.”

If you have a child who is struggling to figure out what they want to be for Halloween, I recommend that you check out Google’s Frightgeist. They have a lot of fun ideas like being “Wolverine” or a “Minion.” Just make sure that they like their costume first!

There is also an option to see what the best costumes are for duos. “Velvet and Veneer” are a great example of this. However, you should decide your own costume based on what you like, these are just recommendations.

The coolest feature of Google’s Frightgeist is that it predicts the top 5 costumes in a region. For example, in the Seattle area, the top 5 predicted costumes are:

Princess Jasmine Werewolf Coraline Grinda Catwoman

Whatever costume you decide to wear, you should rock it at Bellevue College’s Hocus Pocus 2 Halloween Watch Party on Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the C Building Cafeteria. Have a safe and fun Halloween!