Campus Community Alert: Increase in Vehicle Break-Ins and Theft

In recent days, The Bellevue College Public Safety Department has reported an increase in vehicle-related incidents on campus. Two vehicle break-ins occured near the main entrance in Parking Lots 7 and 1B, which resulted in personal items being stolen. Additionally, a blue Honda was reported stolen from Parking Lot 16, last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2024.

To enhance campus and student security, our Public Safety team is increasing patrols in these areas to prevent further criminal activity. We urge all Bellevue College students, professors, and community members to stay attentive to their vehicles and belongings.

Here are some essential safety tips from Public Safety:

Lock Your Vehicle: Ensure that windows are closed and doors are locked when leaving your car. Don’t forget to close your sunroof. Choose Parking Spots Wisely: Park in well-lit areas and avoid isolated spots. Stay Alert: Approach your vehicle with your keys ready and look inside before entering. Don’t Leave Valuables in View: Avoid leaving shopping bags, purses, money, phones, or any other valuables in your car. Secure all copies of your keys. Report Suspicious Activity: If you observe any suspicious behavior (ex. individuals peering into vehicle windows or pulling on door handles), please report it to BC Public Safety at (425) 466-9365. Emergencies: If you see an active vehicle break-in, please call 911 immediately, then notify BC Public Safety.

Community Commitment to Safety

Our Public Safety team encourages all members of the Bellevue College community to stay informed and proactive, as increased awareness can help make a significant difference in preventing crime on campus.

For inquiries or more information, please reach out to Ross Villegas, our Director of Public Safety, at ross.villegas@bellevuecollege.edu.

Bellevue College is committed to the safety and well-being of our community. The safety and security of our campus is important; please stay alert and look out for each other.