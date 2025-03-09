Upcoming University Visits to Bellevue College

Bellevue College will be hosting admissions counselors from Antioch University, UW Bothell, Washington State University and Grand Canyon University in the month of March. These events are a great opportunity for potential transfers to learn more about institutions that take transfer applicants from BC. While Bellevue College offers four bachelor’s degrees, a wider variety of degree programs are available at traditional 4-year institutions for transfer students. Community colleges are a great place for students to polish their transcripts before applying to bigger institutions, and the visiting admissions counselors will be able to assist BC students with leveraging their credits and talents for success.

Antioch University Bachelor of Arts

Antioch University will be on campus on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the C Building. Antioch prides itself on its commitment to experiential learning and boasts campuses in Seattle and Los Angeles. There will be a general information table in the student lobby and an information session for a B.A. in Liberal Studies, Psychology and Counseling in C-103 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Admissions counselor Nettie Rodríguez will be present at the general information session to help with the application process, provide an overview of Antioch’s holistic review process and answer questions. Lunch will be provided at the information session.

UW Bothell

Miriam Bandala, admissions counselor at UW Bothell will be at the student lobby in the C Building on March 13 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist BC students with the transfer application process. UW Seattle is a popular choice for BC students, often leading the campuses in Bothell and Tacoma to be ignored. UW Bothell can be an easier commute for students who live further away from Seattle while still offering the same standard of educational excellence as UW Seattle. BC students are encouraged to attend since this will be a great opportunity to ask questions about credit transfers, financial aid and academic programs.

Washington State University

Hayley Beckman, recruiting and marketing coordinator at Washington State University will be at the student lobby in the C Building on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to inform BC students about the WSU transfer process. WSU is a public research university with six campuses scattered across Washington State, making it an accessible choice for students throughout the state.

Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon University will be on campus on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. BC students will have the opportunity to learn more about GCU and receive an invitation to visit their campus in Phoenix, Arizona.

Students are encouraged to contact the Academic Advising Center at BC if they have questions about these events or the transfer process. The AAC is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and drop-in advising appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.