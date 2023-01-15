Achieving Your New Year’s Resolutions at Bellevue College: Resources and Opportunities for a Successful 2023

With the start of a new year comes New Year’s resolutions. A New Year’s resolution is a commitment to do something differently in the new year. According to LinkedIn, approximately 80 percent of these resolutions fail, with most fizzling out by February. Lack of accessibility can be one reason why it’s difficult to accomplish new goals. At Bellevue College, you have access to many resources that can help you work towards your New Year’s resolutions.

The BC Fitness Center, for example, is an exercise lab available on campus if one of your goals is to exercise more. The center is open access Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To visit the Fitness Center during these hours, you’ll need to purchase a Quarterly Open Access Intramural Fitness sticker for $30.50 per quarter. The center is also utilized by PE 110 and PE 111, which are life fitness credit courses you can sign up for, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. The space includes full-size and single-occupancy locker rooms, showers, hand towels, treadmills, ellipticals, weights and more. Free exercise clinics are also offered from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday with Emilio Palma.

If you’re looking to read more this year, the Library Media Center offers a variety of resources online and in person. The library is open on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Books, magazines and journals can be borrowed by BC employees and students currently enrolled in a course using a ctcLink ID. The library also has an “Interlibrary Loan” feature, which strives to expand access to materials not owned by the BC Library. You can request to borrow a book or article that the BC Library doesn’t own.

If one of your goals is to travel more in 2023, check out one of BC’s Study Abroad Programs. This summer, there will be a faculty-led program to London focusing on comparative politics from July 1 to July 29. Applications are due by March 31. Through the Washington State Community College Consortium for Study Abroad (WCCCSA), students have the opportunity to study in Peru from Sept. 22 to Dec 2. Applications are due by June 1.

The BC Center for Career Connections and the Women’s Center is a great resource for anyone looking for a job or wanting to make more money this year. Students, alumni and community members can find internship, work-study and job opportunities. They also offer career advising and various workshops for writing resumes, using LinkedIn and Handshake, and developing other skills.

To be more sustainable, check out the Fall Recap Newsletter from the Office of Sustainability. The Office of Sustainability has volunteer opportunities, events, a self-guided sustainability tour on campus and more. They also offer several resources for being more sustainable at home and participating in clubs like the Bee Keeping, Climate Justice or Garden Club at BC.

No matter what your goals are for 2023, Bellevue College has an abundance of ways you can check your New Year’s resolutions off your list this year.