BC’s Men’s Basketball Team Faces Challenges While Women’s Team Secures Victory, Both Teams Remain in Playoff Contention

The Bellevue College men’s basketball team took its second consecutive loss (and sixth of the season) in an 81-62 bout with Edmonds, pushing its overall record to 10-6. For a team that averaged 85 points per game in its first 14 bouts, it hasn’t broken 70 since entering conference play.

Edmonds’ defensive effort helped push the team’s average points allowed to 76.4, 13th in the conference. They held every Bellevue starter to single-digit points, which is slightly more respectable since superstar guard Prophet Johnson didn’t suit up for the game. Their effort was somewhat salvaged by Sayerr Senghore and Brian Caldera, who managed to put up a combined 29 off the bench; they almost outscored the entire starting five. Forward Bishop Tosi did put up a season-high four blocks in the effort, though.

Edmonds was always going to be a tough matchup against Bellevue, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Bulldogs are now 0-2 against opponents in their region, which is the primary decider in the standings. With the floundering Whatcom and Shoreline in their next four matches, hopefully Bellevue can bounce back and establish itself in the standings.

The women’s team had no such misfortune in their match, taking home an 80-72 victory. Rookie guard Sav Huerta stole the show, dropping 28 points in the contest, including 15 in the third quarter alone. The effort pushed her past Lane’s Bella Hamel for first place in the conference in points per game at 20.4. This further extends her elite stretch of 20-point games, which she has managed in five of her last six appearances.

Slightly behind her on the scoreboard was Gwen Aasland’s 18 points, though she added 14 rebounds to her line. Though she hasn’t played enough games this season to qualify, her 10.3 rebounds per game would place her as one of eight players in the conference to average double-digit rebounds.

Now 2-0 within the region and 10-4 overall, the Bulldogs are cementing themselves as playoff favorites in the conference. Just four teams have a better overall record than them, including Lane’s impressive 17-0 domination streak.

Both teams are still definitely alive, even if one has faced recent struggles. With just under two months to go, it will be exciting to see how the playoff picture develops.