After the Bite: Seattle Reexamines Event Safety

On July 26, what began as the final evening of the Bite of Seattle quickly became one of the deadliest incidents in the festival’s history. Around 6 p.m., gunfire erupted outside the northwest side of the Seattle Center Armory, sending thousands of festival-goers running for exits, hiding inside buildings, and sheltering behind vendor booths. Three people were killed and several others were injured, including a two-year-old boy.

Police now believe the shooting involved a gunfight between multiple people and may have been gang-related. One suspected shooter, 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo, was killed. A 15-year-old boy arrested at the scene has since been charged with first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and unlawful possession of a firearm. Investigators found that the teenager fired a 9mm “ghost gun” with an extended magazine, although preliminary ballistics testing determined his weapon did not fire the bullets that killed the two other victims: Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 44, and Ashley Whitehead, 56. Evidence indicates four guns were fired, while only two fired weapons were recovered, meaning investigators are still searching for others involved.

The shooting has also raised questions about security at the Bite itself. Despite the massive crowds, vendors and attendees reported noticing few visible security measures such as bag checks or metal detectors. Although dozens of Seattle police officers were working around Seattle Center and officers responded to the gunfire almost immediately, preventing weapons from entering the open festival grounds was another issue entirely.

The city’s response afterward has faced criticism as well. Nearly five hours passed before officials held a full press conference, and Mayor Katie Wilson initially announced that two suspects were in custody, when only one had been arrested. Former Police Chief Shon Barnes, who was attending a conference in Dallas when the shooting occurred, resigned four days later after Wilson asked him to step down. An SPD detective has since disputed parts of the city’s explanation for the communication delay, adding another layer of controversy.

For a festival that has been a Seattle summer tradition for decades, the shooting changed the atmosphere almost instantly. Future Bite of Seattle events will likely face greater pressure for visible security, stronger crowd-management, and clearer emergency communication and protocol. Large community events are meant to feel open and welcoming, but after July 26th, organizers will need to rebalance how that openness can coexist with safety.