Albania’s “Flamingo Revolution” and Trump’s Resort Development

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across Albania in recent weeks as part of what has become known as the “Flamingo Revolution,” a growing movement opposing a luxury resort project backed by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. What began as an environmental campaign has evolved into a broader protest against government corruption, foreign influence and the privatization of protected natural areas.

The flamingo has become the movement’s symbol because one of the proposed development sites lies near the Vjosa Narta Lagoon, a protected wetland that serves as an important habitat for flamingos and hundreds of other bird species. Protesters argue that construction could damage one of Europe’s most ecologically significant coastal ecosystems. Demonstrators have carried flamingo signs and banners while chanting slogans such as “Albania is not for sale.”

The center of the controversy is a proposed luxury tourism project worth more than $1 billion. Plans include high-end hotels, villas and tourism facilities on Albania’s Sazan Island and nearby coastal areas, including Vjosa Narta. The project is being developed through Affinity Partners, an investment firm founded by Kushner, and has received support from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government, which argues the development will create jobs, attract investment and help modernize the country’s tourism industry.

However, many accuse the government of fast-tracking approvals, limiting public oversight and prioritizing wealthy foreign investors over local communities and environmental protections. Some Albanians view it as evidence that national resources are being handed over to political and business elites.

In this conflict, Americans may recognize familiar debates surrounding conservation, political influence and large-scale development. Because the project involves members of the Trump family and raises questions about how powerful investors shape local communities, the controversy has attracted international attention.