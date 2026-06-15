New Drowning Hazards in WA Lakes and Rivers

With summer approaching, King County officials urge the public to be cautious about swimming in lakes and rivers. Drowning hazards have increased throughout the region as a result of last December’s disastrous flooding in Western Washington.

Substantial flooding has shifted riverbeds; overtopped banks; and pushed logs, rocks and other hazards into the water. This creates greater drowning risks that are not so obvious from above the surface.

“While it’s always important to be cautious when swimming, tubing or kayaking on rivers, it’s even more important this season,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay.

Officials also inform that the waters of Lake Washington and Puget Sound are dangerously cold, despite the warmer weather. This may lead to potential risks of muscle failure within seconds of swimming for even highly skilled swimmers.

Reports of 25 deaths by preventable drowning occurred just last year. Researchers at Public Health—Seattle & King County have noted that approximately 30% of the preventable drownings that occurred since 2018 happened in Lake Washington, while 11% occurred in Puget Sound. Additionally, the Green River and Snoqualmie River both accounted for 17% of preventable drownings.

Officials recommend these tips for staying safe: