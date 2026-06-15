FIFA Is Kicking Off! The 2026 World Cup Arrives in Mexico City

The world’s biggest soccer tournament is finally here. The FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 11 in Mexico City, with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. Before the action began, fans were treated to performances by J Balvin, Tyla and Alejandro Fernández.

The United States opened its tournament on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Katy Perry, Future and Anitta will perform before the U.S. Men’s National Team faces Paraguay.

This year’s tournament features 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. Each nation will play three group-stage matches, with the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed finishers advancing to the knockout rounds. From there, it becomes single elimination until one team is crowned world champion on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Seattle will host six World Cup matches this summer. Group stage action begins on June 15 at noon when Belgium takes on Egypt. The United States will then face Australia at noon on June 19. Bosnia and Herzegovina will play Qatar on June 24, followed by Egypt versus Iran on June 26 at 8 p.m. Lumen Field will also host a Round of 32 match on July 1 and a Round of 16 match on July 6.

Preparing for the World Cup has brought major changes to Seattle. To meet FIFA standards, Lumen Field replaced its synthetic turf with a natural grass field raised approximately 18 inches above the previous playing surface as part of a $19.4 million project. Other local facilities have also received upgrades, including a $3.8 million renovation of Husky Soccer Stadium’s lighting and pitch.

Belgium has chosen the Seattle Sounders training facility in Renton as its Team Base Camp, while the newly completed Seattle Waterfront Park will serve as the city’s official Fan Festival location for supporters from around the world.

The tournament is also leaving a lasting impact off the field. Local organizers are using the event to promote human rights awareness, youth development initiatives and LGBTQ+ inclusive business training throughout the region.

Fans who can’t make it to the stadium can watch every match on FOX Sports, which holds the exclusive English-language broadcasting rights in the United States. Tickets are still available through FIFA’s official website, although prices remain at a premium due to high demand.