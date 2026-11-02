Alleged Sexual Misconduct on BC Campus

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the Bellevue College public safety team was informed of an alleged sexual misconduct incident reported to have occurred in the cafeteria. Following this notification, Bellevue police were notified and responded to the incident. Due to the active investigation, further information about the event is yet to be released. The Public Safety team, alongside law enforcement, is investigating the situation. We will continue to report as it develops.

Bellevue College strongly opposes sexual misconduct and sexual violence in any form. Resources are available — we encourage you to reach out for support if you or anyone you know has been the victim of sexual misconduct. The following paragraph includes several resources available.

Bellevue College Resources

Title IX Office: Title IX coordinators can provide support and address concerns related to sexual harassment, sexual assault and other actions that fall under Title IX. For assistance or to report a concern, please contact Debbie Colucci (debbie.colucci@bellevuecollege.edu) and/or Angela Catena (angela.catena@bellevuecollege.edu).

Report a Concern: Our online reporting form is temporarily unavailable. In the meantime, please contact the Title IX Office at debbie.colucci@bellevuecollege.edu and/or angela.catena@bellevuecollege.edu for concerns related to sexual misconduct, or Public Safety at 425-466-9365 for other safety concerns.

Public Safety: You can reach Public Safety at 425-466-9365, or dial 911 in the event of an emergency. Safety escorts are also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays.

Counseling Center: Counselors are trained mental health professionals who assist students with a wide variety of personal life challenges and concerns that may be affecting academic performance. You may call them at 425-564-5747, or visit them during office hours on the second floor of the U Building.

Employees: Faculty and staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at 877-313-4455.



Community Resources

King County Sexual Assault Resource Center: 888-998-6423 (888-99VOICE). KCSARC’s purpose is to alleviate, as much as possible, the trauma of sexual assault for victims and their families.

Lifewire: 800-827-8840. Lifewire is on a mission to end domestic violence and create a world where every person lives in a safe environment, free from oppression and the opportunity to thrive. They offer one-on-one advocacy and support.

Bellevue Police Department: You can contact BPD for crime reporting at 425-452-6917 or call 911 in an emergency.

Safety is our priority at Bellevue College. We understand this news may be difficult to process. Please take care of yourselves and reach out for support.