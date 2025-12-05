Enjoy the Holiday Right Here in Bellevue

It’s officially time for holiday season, and there are plenty of activities to enjoy right here in Bellevue. Whether it’s food, art or skating, there is sure to be something for everybody!

Snowflake Lane

Snowflake Lane is one of the biggest events in Bellevue, drawing nearly thousands of viewers. On Bellevue Way from NE 4th St. to NE 8th St., festively decorated floats take the road for a parade. Live drummers and dancers perform in costumes, with Christmas music playing the whole time.

It is free to view and begins at 7 p.m, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24. It gets crowded pretty fast, so it is recommended to get there early to secure a viewing spot. Viewers can stand on either side of Bellevue Way, with boundaries being marked for viewer and performer safety.

Bellevue Botanical Garden

You can also get into the holiday spirit at Bellevue Botanical Garden with their Garden D’Lights display. The garden will be covered in colorful, creative light displays, and viewers will likely be walking around three-quarters of a mile.

The event will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, but will be closed on Christmas Day. Tickets can be purchased from the website for $10. Children aged 10 and under have free admission. From Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, tickets will be at a special price of $5.

Live music will be performed each night of the display, and the performance schedule is accessible online.

For all nights, doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Last entry will be at 8 p.m. on the $5 nights and 9 p.m. on regular nights. Parking will be available at the Garden lot for $5 per vehicle, but free parking is available at Wilburton Hill Park, which is just a quarter mile from the Garden.

Bellevue Downtown Park Ice Rink

You can also try skating at Bellevue’s very own ice rink. Only open from Nov. 21 to Jan. 19, it is a great opportunity to go ice skating, whether with friends, family or by yourself!

Tickets can be bought on the website for $16 Monday to Thursday, which includes the price for the skate rentals. Tickets are for $22 from Friday to Sunday. Note that tickets for Dec. 19 to Jan. 4 and Jan. 19 are $22. Courtesy of Microsoft, the rink also has free ice skating lessons available throughout the season.

The schedule can be found here, and tickets have to be bought for the rink, though the lesson is free. The rink is near Bellevue Downtown Park, with parking available at the lots for the park.