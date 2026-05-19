Bellevue College Annual Networking and Job Fair

The Bellevue College Annual Job fair will take place on Wednesday, May 20 , from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the U Building, Room 301 AB.

The event will introduce employers from an array of industries looking to hire for positions of all experience levels. Students, alumni, job seekers and community members are encouraged to attend.

Employers from a wide variety of organizations will be there to recruit individuals for internships, seasonal positions, part-time jobs and full-time opportunities at all experience levels.

You won’t want to miss this opportunity to network and explore your career options!

The companies attending include:

· AAA Washington

· AI Data Innovations

· Allegro Pediatrics

· AMY LOH STATE FARM INSURANCE

· BECU

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue

· ChildCare Careers

· City of Auburn

· City of Bellevue

· City of Bellevue Police Department

· City of Seattle

· City of Tukwila

· Encompass

· Eton School

· EvergreenHealth

· Express Employment Professionals

· Fred Hutch Cancer Center

· FWPS AmeriCorps

· Good Shepherd Health Care System

· Hopelink

· Hyatt Hotels

· ICAN

· InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue/Pyramid Global Hospitality

· International Community Health Services

· Jovie

· Kaiser Permanente

· KeyBank

· KindleWood Studio

· King County Library System

· Madrona Digital

· New York Life

· Optum

· Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

· PorchLight

· Providence Medical Group NW

· Right at Home

· Salem Health

· Samena Club

· Seatac Lighting & Controls

· Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

· Snoqualmie Valley Health Hospital

· Sound Credit Union

· Sound Transit

· T&T Supermarket US Inc.

· Tesla

· The Odom Corporation

· ThinkCyber Foundation

· Visiting Angels Snoqualmie Valley / Maple Valley

· Washington State Patrol

· YMCA of Greater Seattle