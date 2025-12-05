Bulldogs In The Lead, Men’s Basketball Beats Competition in Opening Home Game

On Nov. 25, Bellevue College Men’s Basketball won their first home game, with a score of 81-59, against South Puget Sound.

Bellevue College Men’s Basketball is in the lead with a record of four consecutive wins and two losses. The Bulldogs beat The Clippers by 22 points with a notable lead in the second half of the game.

From the bench, Caden Culver, a redshirt competing for the first year as a 2nd year student, drove the ball with great footwork and shot 4-6 from the court. Josiah Johnson, the team’s 6’4″ guard, played exceptionally as well, shooting 6-8 from the court.

Daniel Kabamba, a 6’6″ sophomore, was nearly perfect and went 6 for 7 with an 85.7% field goal percentage. Furthermore, sophomore Isaiah White led the Bulldogs with a considerable 20 points. Sophomore Shawn Etheridge, another guard, had a great drive and fought to get ball possession often.

The first half ended with 38-30 with the Bulldogs in the lead. The second half heated up considerably, with the game becoming pretty physical with nine fouls from the Bulldogs and four from the Clippers. The game finally ended 81-59 with multiple layups from Isaiah White.

The Bulldogs took a break for Thanksgiving and resumed their games on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at home against Highline.