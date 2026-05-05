Meet Bellevue College’s ASG 2026-2027 Candidates

Voting is open this week from May 4 through 7 for Bellevue College’s Associated Student Government! Who are the candidates running for the 2026-2027 school year?

There are two candidates running for President: Aizada Gapyrova and Daniella Salima. Along with two candidates running for Vice President: Lin Khant Min and Dan Diakumba.

Aizada Gapyrova

Aizada Gapyrova is an international student from Kyrgyzstan, and she is working towards a bachelor’s degree in Data Analytics. Gapyrova considers Bellevue College’s student life experience to be currently unmet to its highest potential; she is running for ASG President in hopes of changing that. The candidate strives for a welcoming community, greater networking opportunities and the chance for students to gain critical thinking skills to help in preparation for future careers.

For the past three years, Gapyrova has been involved with Bellevue College’s student life, serving as a student leader for multiple clubs on campus. She took charge as President of Model United Nations, Co-President of Speech Debate and Co-President of the Central Asian Student Association.

If elected President, one of Gapyrova’s efforts will be put towards making career-building opportunities accessible for all students. “Every student deserves to make the most of the opportunities that Bellevue College has to offer for the time, energy, and money that we are investing in our education,” said Gapyrova.

Daniella Salima

Daniella Salima is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Software Development with a concentration in Artificial Intelligence at Bellevue College. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Salima values community, leadership and resilience.

The candidate has been involved in multiple student organizations on campus. She has acted as President of Model United Nations and been a parliamentary member of the Black Student Union.

Salima has served Bellevue College’s Associated Student Government since 2024, originally taking the role of Senator-at-Large, then taking the lead as ASG Vice President for the past two years. Additionally, she has served as Speaker and Chair of the Student Senate as well as Chair of the Commencement Speaker Selection Committee.

If elected president, Salima’s goal is to “build a student government that is connected, inclusive, and truly responsive to students’ needs because when one of us wins, we all win.”

Lin Khant Min

Lin Khant Min is running alongside Aizada Gapyrova for ASG Vice President. Min believes that Bellevue College students have gone too long with unheard voices; should he be elected, Min will prioritize the unachieved goals of the entire student body.

Min has contributed to Bellevue College’s student life in a number of ways. He has served as a Student Senator on campus, taken the title of Project Manager in the Business Leadership Community and played the role of Global Leader in International Education.

Min’s main concern as Vice President will be building “a senate that is coordinated, accountable, and consistently present—a team that comes to the students, not the other way around.”

Dan Diakubama

Dan Diakubama is a Bellevue College student studying Mechanical Engineering. The candidate strives to “create a campus where every student feels seen, heard, and supported.” Since moving to the United States from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Diakubama has made an effort to learn and serve the campus community.

The candidate has applied himself to many leadership opportunities on campus. He has engaged with the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, leads as President of Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship and holds the position of Parliamentarian for the Black Student Union.

In past years, Diakubama has been involved in Bellevue College’s Associated Student Government in many ways. He is recognized for serving as Student-at-Large on the S&A Fee Committee, as well as a team leader for Lobby Day in Olympia.

“Each of these experiences has shaped me, strengthened me and deepened my commitment to service,” Diakubama says. He hopes to bring the same spirit to Bellevue College as Vice President.

Who will advocate for the students of Bellevue College? Don’t miss this opportunity to get involved; your vote matters!