Bellevue College Hosts Diamond Jubilee Fundraiser

Bellevue College celebrated its 60th anniversary on April 18 with its Diamond Jubilee Fundraiser, an event designed not only to support future generations of students, but to reflect upon the generations that have since ascended to greatness.

The Jubilee Fundraiser brought in a grand total of $415,200, breaking its previous 2024 record by approximately $30,000.

Addressing the event’s success, college president David May testified to the achievements Bellevue College’s students achieve, as well as the hardships they endure, and called the event’s philanthropic support “transformative,” saying, “I am deeply grateful to everyone who believes, as we do, in the lasting power of investing in higher education and student success.“

The fundraiser’s donations will be added to Bellevue College’s larger budget aimed at funding numerous school initiatives, namely the $885,000 scholarship pool provided to students of the 2025-26 year. The support from the event doubly offers relief to those previously affected by last year’s budget cuts.

The 2026 Jubilee Fundraiser consisted largely of student showcases and speeches to speak on the college’s programs and impact. One speaker present was Morgan Burke, a single mother who attributed her success in Bellevue College’s nursing program to the donors present at the event. Their contributions, Burke argued, have provided life-changing support in her mission to help others.

Another key speaker at the event was Brandon Ting, a 2009 graduate of Bellevue College. Ting, who began his studies at Bellevue taking English comprehension courses, finished as a business transfer. Since then, he’s gone on to become founder and CEO of Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, as well as Supreme Dumplings, two prominent Eastside Asian-oriented restaurant chains. Like Burke, Ting attributes his successes to Bellevue College’s academic programs.

Ting’s success as an entrepreneur additionally earned him the college’s first Distinguished Alumni Award, solidifying his place in the school’s history as a profound example of determination, excellence and local spirit.

To make similar donations to the Bellevue College foundation, the link is available here.