Lake Hills Farm Fresh Produce Local, Family-Owned and Fresh!

I had the joy of visiting the family-run Lake Hills Farm Fresh Produce Stand last Friday, where I picked up beautiful handmade bouquets made of tulips, daffodils and peonies. The vibrant colors were a great way to bring spring indoors and manifest more brightness into everyday life.

The property exudes a warm, welcoming atmosphere upon arrival, and is a popular landmark with its red barn-like stand. The open air, farms and trails are a small but welcome escape from the nearby busy city.

What makes this produce stand especially meaningful is its deep family history. The business was founded in Pike Place Market in Seattle 40 years ago and is family-run to this day. All fruits, vegetables and flowers are sourced directly from their own farms, and the strong family presence makes the experience of buying produce unique and personal compared to purchasing from massive grocery stores. The shopkeeper’s family continues to carry on the tradition for her as they operate in Bellevue.

While fresh produce is not yet available due to the early spring season, visitors can expect fruits and vegetables to arrive around June, according to Laura, the shopkeeper of the location and the daughter-in-law of the founder. In the meantime, the stand’s floral offerings provide a welcoming preview of what’s to come.

The stand is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 15500 SE 16th St, Bellevue, WA 98007.