Zohran Mamdani – Outreach and Controversy

Sworn in on January 1, 2026, Zohran Mamdani is New York City’s 112th mayor. Responsible for the lives of more than eight million Americans, his administration strives to provide for all and set a course for a new future. Simultaneously, it must bear the brunt of nationwide scrutiny to levels unprecedented in modern history. Why are these controversies so prevalent, and do they speak to his performance as mayor?

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Mamdani was the first of many things when he won his campaign for the mayorship of New York City. He became the city’s first African-born mayor, its first Muslim mayor and its first socialist mayor at the same time. His slate of unique qualities has made him appear enticing to many, but also a threat to many others.

Mamdani’s lead competitor in the 2025 election, Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), was keen to point these traits out during his own campaign. Calling him “the most divisive candidate I have ever experienced in New York,” Cuomo has repeatedly slammed Mamdani’s socialist initiatives as superfluous and unattainable.

After taking office, more policies have come under fire. Mamdani’s proposed rent freeze, which will aid 2 million New Yorkers, is poised to have outreaching costs on those the policy fails to cover. The mayor’s focus on reforming the city’s rental taxes has also drawn significant attention. Though many people on both sides would agree that landlords and tenants alike face unbearable costs, Mamdani’s promises seem far-fetched and, as of now, unsubstantial. Other policies, including police reform, gender-affirming care and controlling outdoor homelessness, have also drawn flak from opposition and New Yorkers alike.

Mamdani’s policies haven’t been the only source of controversy, however. His Muslim/Ugandan background has made him the target of Islamophobic rhetoric from both political aisles. During his campaign against Mamdani, Cuomo has repeatedly chastised Mamdani’s background, having tied him to the 9/11 2001 terror attacks in past interviews. Further criticism from the media, labelling Mamdani as “the enemy” and taking issue with his use of the Quran over the Bible, continues to highlight this trend.

Perhaps the most divisive of Mamdani’s differences has been his outlook on the Israeli-Palestine conflict. Though lawmakers across the political spectrum largely speak out in favor of Israel, Mamdani has remained a pro-Palestinian activist since the early 2010s, when he cofounded the “Students for Justice in Palestine” chapter at Bowdoin College, where he earned his degree in Africana studies.

This unique perspective has alienated Mamdani from a large portion of the political world. During his mayoral campaign, the mayor-elect received criticism for denouncing Israel by both Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee at the time. As Sliwa put it, “Jews don’t trust that [Mamdani is] going to be there for them when they are victims of antisemitic attacks.”

Larger political figures have echoed similar sentiments. President Trump has previously labelled Mamdani as a “Jew hater,” expressing disapproval towards Jewish New Yorkers who voted for the mayor. The Israeli foreign ministry echoed a similar sentiment, condemning Mamdani’s removal of restrictions on the boycott of Israel. Even Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the Democratic Senate minority leader and outspoken supporter of Israel, refused to endorse Mamdani.

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In spite of the overwhelming judgment Mamdani has faced, his accomplishments over the past several months have spoken in his favor at the polls. This power was quickly evidenced by his victory over Andrew Cuomo for the NYC mayoral vote in 2025.

Already, Mamdani’s administration has worked to close its projected two-year fiscal deficit, which initially stood at around $12 billion. Since then, however, savings initiatives and funding have reduced this gap by a whopping five billion, nearly half the originally estimated gap.

The mayor’s coordination with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has advanced crackdowns on corporate malpractice in NYC in efforts to meet laborers’ needs. Mamdani has also maintained the social media and street-oriented presence that initially got him elected as mayor, starring in a variety of PSAs discussing a range of New York-oriented issues, including ICE and rat infestations.

Perhaps most perplexingly, Mamdani went viral in November of 2025 after his first meeting with President Trump at the White House. Though the two have exchanged harsh criticism of each other, both left the meeting with positive comments.

The President commented, “I met with a man who’s a very rational person. I met with a man who wants to see—really wants to see—New York be great again”, a stark contrast from his previous disposition. Similarly, Mamdani’s past rhetoric of upsetting the Trump administration was contradicted, stating, “I look forward to working together [with Trump] to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers.”

In February, the two would meet again in cordial fashion, this time agreeing on construction projects in Queens, which will provide more affordable housing to New Yorkers.

Mamdani’s neutral rhetoric on the Trump administration since his victory in the 2025 elections has extended beyond the President. In an interview with NBC News, Mamdani openly refused to provide his opinions on the looming 2028 presidential election.

When pressed on whether he would support former Vice President Kamala Harris, Mamdani argued, “I think that New Yorkers are tired of politicians pontificating about other politicians. What they want to see are results, and that’s why my focus has been more on potholes than on politics.”

Mamdani’s controversial views on Palestine and Israel have remained unwavering, and he has continued to defend the speech of pro-Palestinian protestors. In particular, the mayor has argued in defense of the word “intifada,” which, in spite of its offensive contextualization towards Jews, objectively refers to “rebellion.” For this reason, Mamdani continues to protect the free speech of protestors in NYC despite pressure not to.

Although this support for pro-Palestinian protests speaks to his disapproval of Israel’s conduct in the Middle East, Mamdani has also maintained a resolute stance against antisemitism in New York, which has been supported by various policy actions and a declining rate of antisemitic attacks monthly since he took office, beating allegations that his administration would encourage these crimes.

Today, Mamdani’s approval rating stands around 40%, a majority percentage over a roughly 30% disapproval rating.

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Zohran Mamdani is undoubtedly a controversial public figure. Policy-wise, it is fair to remain skeptical of his administration. Though he has cut down the city’s fiscal deficit by five billion, there is still around a seven billion gap left to be filled. Mamdani’s promises of expanded healthcare and affordable housing will only exacerbate this issue.

It is unfair, in contrast, for the mayor to be denounced for his political beliefs. In spite of his pro-Palestinian outlook, Muslim faith and foreign roots, Mamdani’s policies since he took office in January reflect support for equality and an understanding of what New Yorkers want from him.

Mamdani has yet to reach an eighth of his four-year term as mayor of one of the most prolific cities in the world. The waves he’s already made in this short period, though, highlight the underlying subject Mamdani represents: Does America care more about words or actions?