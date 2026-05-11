Mental Health Awareness Month, which happens every May, encourages conversations about emotional well-being, stress, anxiety and access to care. In 2026, those conversations feel especially relevant as technology, social media and modern work culture continue to shape how people experience mental health.

One of the biggest concerns in recent years has been the growing impact of social media on mental health, especially among teenagers and young adults. Researchers and lawmakers argue that platforms built around endless scrolling, short-form videos and constant notifications may contribute to anxiety, depression and low self-esteem. Several countries, including Australia, and many U.S. states have introduced lawsuits and regulations targeting social media companies over claims that their platforms are intentionally addictive for younger users.

At the same time, many people are beginning to replace traditional therapy with artificial intelligence chatbots. AI “therapy” tools have become popular because they are free, always available and may feel less intimidating than speaking to another person. Recent surveys found that many young people now turn to AI for emotional support before speaking with professionals or even friends. However, psychologists warn that AI lacks genuine human understanding and may sometimes give misleading or emotionally harmful advice. Experts also worry that relying too heavily on chatbots could increase social isolation rather than reduce it.

Another growing trend is the use of beta blockers to manage anxiety. Beta-adrenergic blocking agents are prescription medications that manage cardiovascular conditions like high blood pressure and arrhythmia. They block epinephrine and norepinephrine, which slows heart rate and lowers blood pressure. Beta blockers are now commonly used to reduce physical symptoms of stress, such as shaking, sweating and rapid heartbeat. They have become especially popular among students, performers and public speakers dealing with performance anxiety. While the medication can help reduce adrenaline-related symptoms, experts point out they do not treat the emotional causes of anxiety itself.

Mental Health Awareness Month is always a reminder that mental health is not just a personal issue, but a social one. As technology changes the way people communicate, work and seek support, conversations surrounding mental health continue to evolve alongside it.