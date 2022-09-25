BC Fitness Center Open for Fall Quarter

The Bellevue College Fitness Center Lab, located in room G-111 in the G building, will be open Monday to Friday from 2:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m, and Saturday from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

To access the Fitness Center, students can enroll in a PE Life Fitness class or request Open Access at a $30.50 fee for the duration of the quarter. Students, staff and faculty that would like to sign up for Open Access can visit the Open Access Signup page and follow the required steps. Registrants will need their ctcLink ID and Bellevue College email address. Once students sign up, an appointment at the Student Business Center will be needed to complete the purchase and to get a Wellness Center-Intramural Fitness (WC-IF) sticker that will give them access to the center.

The Fitness Center provides hand towels, lockers and showers, and it’s equipped with cardio machines, weight machines, free weights, bodyweight training tools and more.

For more information about the Fitness Center, visit the Wellness Center website. For questions about getting Open Access, contact the Student Business Center at sbc@bellevuecollege.edu.