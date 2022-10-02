Using Handshake App to Find Job and Internship Opportunities

Bellevue College’s Center for Career Connections has a new partnership with Handshake, a job-site platform for students and alumni to find jobs, internships and career events they may want to attend.

To access Handshake as a student, visit their website or app and search for Bellevue College. Bellevue College alumni who have graduated in the past six months can still use the feature as a student; otherwise, alumni can request access via a form. The form will prompt you to create an account using your Bellevue College email and then to fill out details for your profile.

It is important to have a fully completed profile with your personal details to make it easier for recruiters to find you. To find the jobs or internships best suited for you, Handshake’s interest feature allows you to add your desired preferences, including job type, location, industry and qualities you are looking for in an employer. Whenever you graduate, volunteer, or complete an extracurricular activity or class, be sure to update your profile so employers have your most up-to-date information.

Once your profile is complete, you will see all the information on full-time jobs, part-time jobs, internships and events available to you. Handshake’s website offers a variety of filters when searching for a position, allowing you to know the specifics about jobs and employers. Information like employer size, industry and jobs other Bellevue College alumni have taken is shown. Handshake also allows you to directly apply for a position, and the messaging feature allows you to ask recruiters questions, and vice versa.

For tutorials and resources, visit Handshake’s Help Center or email Bellevue College’s Center for Career Connections.