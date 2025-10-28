Bridging Cultures: The Story Behind Seattle’s Sister Cities

Sister Cities. The term isn’t new but often leaves people with questions: what is a sister city, and what is its purpose?

According to Sister Cities International, “A sister city, county or state relationship is a broad-based, long-term partnership between two communities in two countries.”

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower established the Sister Cities International Organization to promote peace and cultural understanding, particularly to heal the wounds of World War II through projects in education, the arts and humanitarian assistance.

Many major American cities have sisters—endearingly called ‘town twins’ in Europe—and Seattle is no exception. However, since Seattle has a whopping twenty-one sister cities, we chose to feature one per world region.

Daejeon, South Korea

The partnership between Daejeon, South Korea and Seattle, Washington, was established in 1989 when the sister city agreement was signed. The agreement was signed in October 1989 by a delegation led by Seattle Mayor Charles Royer.

In 1998, as a sign of continued mutual respect and partnership, Daejeon gifted Seattle a traditional Korean pavilion, known as the Taejonjeong or “Pavilion of Greatness,” located in Daejeon Park on Beacon Hill.

Since then, there has been continued interest and investment in the program as both Daejeon and Seattle are hubs for research and development. For example, the partnership’s 35th anniversary in 2024 marked an alliance of the University of Washington and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, aiming to “enhance cooperation in startups, industry sectors and education.”

Bergen, Norway

Seattle’s partnership with the second-largest Norwegian city was created in 1967, partly because of the airline service that Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) began between the cities.

However, this wasn’t the first instance of Nordic influence in Seattle. Founded by Scandinavian fishermen and mill workers, Ballard retains a strong Nordic identity with Scandinavian bakeries, shops and the Nordic Museum.

The Seattle-Bergen Sister City Association (SBSCA) also helps keep the Norwegian spirit alive through annual music festivals, which feature the area’s most prominent Nordic musicians.

Be’er Sheva, Israel

Seattle and Be’er Sheva established their relationship in 1977. This partnership is symbolized by Be’er Sheva Park in Seattle, which was renamed in 1977 to honor the new sister city relationship, and a Seattle Park was created in Be’er Sheva to reciprocate the gesture.

Be’er Sheva is described as “home to a center for innovation for many high tech companies in Israel” and “a center for technology, education, medicine and housing.” Likewise, Seattle has strong technology, education and an innovative economy, making the two cities compatible in terms of shared interests and potential collaboration.

Mombasa, Kenya

Known for its music and splendor of white sand beaches, Mombasa is another one of Seattle’s sister cities.

Created in 1981, the partnership— supported by the Seattle-Mombasa Sister City Association (SMSCA)— has flourished and achieved international impact, helping remodel and expand the Utange Health Center to include a maternity and dental clinic to serve the rural area of Mombasa as part of the African Urban Poverty Alleviation Program.

The association also supports the Mombasa Sustainable Coconut Oil Making Project, which helps reduce poverty by employing local women in the coconut oil/product process.

SMSCA helps to aid youth at the Shanzu Good Hope Children’s Orphanage, and sponsors “You Can Make a Difference” trips for individuals interested in volunteer service.

In Seattle, the African Savanna Exhibit at the Woodland Park Zoo is dedicated to the Seattle-Mombasa relationship, highlighting the dedication these two cities have towards maintaining the special connection.

Christchurch, New Zealand

In 1981, Seattle established another sister city, this time in Oceania, due to shared qualities such as being port cities near fault lines, and a mutual focus on arts, culture and a shared love for nature.

Their lasting relationship is honored through a number of activities, including celebrating Anzac Day (a New Zealand war memorial holiday), the annual dinner gala at the Yacht Club, ties with the Burke Museum and Woodland Park Zoo, a study abroad scholarship for the University of Washington and more.