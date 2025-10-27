End October with Spooky Season in Bellevue

As October draws to an end, spooky season is in full swing. Right here in Bellevue, you can experience a spooky escape room for a limited time! Reality Break Escapes is now featuring four new escape rooms to get in the spooky spirit.

Visitors can choose to play “The Lucky Duck Spookeasy,” where they explore an old speakeasy haunted by the ghosts of a gang that was active during the prohibition. Players must use clues in the room to piece together the identity of the “Big Boss” and defeat him and the gang. Because it’s a spooky special, the room is only available until Nov. 2.

However, players can still play “The Lucky Duck Speakeasy,” which is set 100 years before the spooky version!

Visitors can also play “Seattle Freeze,” one of the Seattle-themed escape rooms. Players will use clues from around the room to save the city from a mysterious paranormal threat. The room has an easy-to-intermediate difficulty level and is available year-round.

Music-lovers can participate in “Seattle Rocks,” one of the more advanced escape rooms. Players will be members of a band that lost its popularity and was offered a deal–selling their soul to get a #1 hit. Players have sixty minutes to break into the producer’s office and steal the contract and void it in order to save their souls. This room is also available year-round.

Reality Break Escapes also offers “Cypherspace,” a space-themed escape room. Players will act as scientists to journey to a wormhole and receive a data probe that was used to test its safety for human travel. The goal must be completed in sixty minutes or the ship will be irradiated! As this room is also available year-round, visitors can experience it whenever they’d like!

While each room varies in the maximum number of people allowed, ticket prices are $51 for all the rooms. Every room is automatically public, which means that multiple groups can book the same experience at the same time. However, private rooms can be booked by selecting the option when booking online.

Enjoy some of the highest-rated escape rooms in Bellevue and embrace the spooky season to the fullest at Reality Break Escapes!