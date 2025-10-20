Provost Proposal Protest: The Potential Impacts of Cutting the Parent Education Program

The Bellevue College School of Business and Technology was proposed to be dissolved on Sept. 22. Among the affected programs is the Parent Education Program. It was suggested to be completely cut by January, leading to the affected faculty, staff and other supporters gathered on campus for a peaceful protest on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

The protest included many former and current students in the Parent Education Program. Jamie Pumpian, a parent and alumni of the program commented, “Bellevue College’s Parent Education program has played a crucial role in my life and the lives of many families in our community.

Most protesters shared the same passionate sentiment when asked about their personal thoughts on the proposal.

Pumpian explained, “It has empowered me to build a stronger relationship with my children, communicate more effectively and support their emotional and academic growth. The potential loss of these programs would leave a significant gap, stripping families of essential tools and support, and weakening the strong, connected community we’ve worked so hard to build.”

The protesters were hopeful and passionate. Some of the student-parents brought their children along for the cause as well as carrying colorful and informative signs that included children’s drawings. They believed that including the children’s artwork helped emphasize the importance of the program for past, present and future children’s education.

During the protest, they chanted, “No more cuts!”, “Save Parent-Ed!” and “Families need more support, not less!”

Janelle Durham, a parent educator in the program, raised some concerns regarding the dissolvement. “Our program offers cooperative preschools in six cities on the east side. They currently serve 80+ families with high-quality, low-cost, play-based education, with unbeatable adult-to-child ratios. If our program closes in January, that leaves 80+ families without an affordable preschool option for the rest of the school year.”

Annika ZumBrunnen, a paraeducator and the Chair of the Parents Advisory Committee for the Parent Education Program, sat down with The Watchdog for a short interview. “Four years ago, there was a similar event. Bellevue College was making cuts and proposed cutting the program from 44 classes to just four. The parents rallied, wrote letters, signed petitions and we were able to keep 22 classes.”

They further explained, “Cutting the Parent-Ed program would be a significant loss to our community. Parents learn valuable skills in these classes. They also gain connection and support from the other parents in the co-op. Those connections are invaluable.”

“The educators are the heart and soul of the program. They put so much love and empathy into their classes. They are so welcoming and supportive of the children and the parents. The program has existed for six decades: to lose it now would be devastating.”

These families and educators have made their message clear: the Parent Education program provides significant assistance to parents and children in need. Until Bellevue College finalizes its proposal, the Parent Education program persists in its protest to contest the decision.