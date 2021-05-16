Bellevue College’s Women’s Soccer Currently at 5-0-1

Bellevue College has set the standard in the women’s soccer league, being the only undefeated team in the West Region and one of just three in the entire Northwest Athletic Conference (Spokane in East, Peninsula in North). At 5-0-1, it is only a shame there are no playoffs this year to truly test their success. This continued success was what helped Bellevue to playoffs the last two years, just falling short in 2017. It looks like the Bulldogs will have to wait another year to get revenge for their premature exit against Peninsula in 2019.

Highline was the first to fall victim, a 3-1 loss back on April 9. Fatumata Dukureh, Allie Peterson and Hannah Woten all scored unanswered goals on Kate Nelson after Bellevue fell behind 1-0 just nine minutes in. Celia La Guardia and Jaelynn Ramsay split time as goalie, combining for 14 saves on 15 shots from Highline.

Tacoma put up the best fight of the season, and even they could only put one run on the board in the lone tie of the season. It was a solid defensive effort by both La Guardia and Tacoma goalie Allison Bryant.

Pierce has faced Bellevue twice so far and has fallen hopelessly each time, a total score of 9-2 over the matches. Alexis Lamb did perhaps the unthinkable, scoring six of the nine runs, all unanswered in the second game. Two were even unassisted, with Dukureh assisting on two of them with Woten and Alexis Sagepin each grabbing their share of the glory. It was clear that Katelyn Kelly just could not hold up against the onslaught.

Goalie Celia La Guardian was on fire during their 3-1 win over Centralia, saving 11 of the 12 shots. More familiar names showed up on the scoreboard, with Woten, Sagepin and Peterson each scoring on Centralia goalie Marisol Vargas.

Even without playoffs, this should go as another successful season to add to the belt of coach Richard Romain-Dika. Ever since being an NWAC All-Star for the BC team back in 2005 and 2006, he has been committed to bettering this school and the results show through their women’s soccer team. He was even on staff for the Cameroon Women’s National Team for the Canada World Cup in 2015.