May is Mental Health Awareness month. The pandemic induced a surge in mental health concerns amongst all age groups, which served as a collective reminder of the importance of recognizing the impact of mental health.

From engaging in discussions to providing mental health support resources, the culture around mental health stigmas can be shifted. Mental health struggles can impact everyone, especially the people who hold up our community’s systems. Their voice and their experience matter.

The Watchdog is observing Mental Health Awareness Month and validates that mental health struggles are real health struggles. Observing this month promotes the ability of society to break down barriers of access to mental health resources.

Bellevue College’s (BC) Counseling Center offers support to BC students. Their trained mental health professionals offer support via personal and group counseling. BC counseling services offer access to care in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Mandarin. If you are struggling with mental health and are looking for support, the Counseling Center also offers a detailed breakdown of resources on their website.