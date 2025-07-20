Hot Summer Nights, Mid-July: How to Beat the Heat



Although Washington is known for its rainy and cloudy weather, the summers have become increasingly hot as the years go on. In fact, according to University of Washington State Records, Washington’s hottest recorded temperature was 120 degrees Fahrenheit on June 29, 2021. Just last week, on Wednesday, was listed as having a high temperature of 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Knowing how to protect yourself from the heat has become more important than ever.

The most important way to protect yourself from the blistering heat is to drink a lot of water. According to Yale Medicine, “In the hot weather, you need to replenish fluids lost through sweat as frequently as every hour to prevent dehydration.” However, water might not be enough. When people sweat, they lose sodium, which cannot be replenished through water alone. This is why it’s recommended to drink sports drinks, since sports drinks can replenish your electrolytes and sodium.

Another great way to cool yourself down is with a fan. Many Washington homes do not come with air conditioning because it rarely grows this hot throughout the year. This is why BBC recommends placing a fan in front of a window to bring cool air to the interior of a home. If ice is placed in front of the fan, that will also greatly increase its effectiveness.

It’s important to understand if an individual is suffering from heat exhaustion. Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion include tiredness, dizziness, headache and a high temperature. If this persists, it could possibly turn into a heat stroke, so it is important to recognize the dangers and act accordingly, such as offering the person a bottle of water or removing layers of unnecessary clothing.

Washington is getting hotter than ever, so it is important that Washingtonians stay alert and ready for the hot summer weather.