Touchdown Superbowl! Seahawks Faced Rams In Season-Defining Moment

The Seahawks’ NFC Champion title and ticket to the Super Bowl was within arm’s reach, but the Los Angeles Rams did not make it an easy fight. The past two faceoffs between these two teams have been hair-raisingly close. On Nov. 16, 2025, the Rams nabbed the victory with a score of 21-19, but the Seahawks won next on Dec. 18, 202,5 with 38-37 in overtime.

It has been nearly 11 years since the Seahawks’ last Super Bowl appearance. The team has attended the Super Bowl three times, winning only once in 2014. Currently, the Seattle Seahawks are a team everyone’s eyes are on after their excellent performance of a 14-3 season record, with the recent landslide victory on home field against the San Francisco 49ers last Saturday. Rashid Shaheed established dominance early on with a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown. The Seahawks then continued to score through their first three possessions, along with excellent defense from Kenneth Walker III, Earnest Jones and Leonard Williams. The stifling defense limited the 49ers to field goals.

Fans rushed to social media over this defining victory. Chris Pratt posted on X, “In Mexico City promoting Mercy, and this restaurant has dragged out a TV so we could watch the Seahawks put a whooping on them Niners! I LOVE Mexico City and the Seahawks!”

Not only that, even the Seahawks’ X account took part, posting a trolling comment from #25, running back Kenny McIntosh: “y’all thought this was a matchup?!”

As of Sunday, Jan. 25, the Seahawks defeated the Rams by 31-27, becoming this year’s NFC Champions and earning their golden ticket to the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Fireworks can be heard across Seattle as the city celebrates an achievement that hasn’t been seen for over a decade.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Feb. 8, with the official kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT. We can’t wait to see what our ‘hawks have in store.