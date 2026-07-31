The 2026 World Cup Final: Spain vs. Argentina

Spain defeated Argentina 1 to 0 after extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, winning its second men’s World Cup title after more than 100 minutes without a goal.

For over an hour, neither team could find the back of the net. At times, the match found itself at a slog. Spain created several quality chances throughout regulation, but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez repeatedly came up with crucial saves to force the game into extra time.

Spain controlled much of the possession and continued creating opportunities, while Argentina relied on its defense to stay in the match. Martinez finished with 11 saves and was a major reason Argentina still had a chance to win late. His performance forced Spain to stay patient despite controlling much of the match.

Argentina’s task became even more difficult when midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off late into regulation after receiving a second yellow card, leaving the defending champions to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Spain finally found its breakthrough in the 106 minute when forward Ferran Torres capitalized on an opportunity to give Spain the lead after more than 100 minutes of searching for a goal.

This moment carried extra significance for Torres. Over the past season, he has faced criticism for his inconsistencies and questions surrounding his confidence in front of goal. Barcelona supporters know him by the nickname “The Shark,” a reflection of his mentality to keep attacking and continue looking for the next opportunity, regardless of what happened on the last one.

Torres later thought he had scored a second goal, but it was ruled offsides after a VAR review. The decision was incredibly close and appeared to come down to only a part of his chest and shoulder being beyond the defender. It was one of many moments in a final that featured lengthy VAR reviews and multiple disallowed goals.

The match itself was played at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Leading up to kickoff, there were major concerns about the severe weather and forest fires affecting the area, but with a storm affecting the area of the night prior, conditions improved for the final! More than 80,000 fans packed the stadium despite some of the highest ticket prices ever seen for a World Cup final.

For Barcelona supporters, the final offered another interesting storyline. Spain featured current Barcelona players, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Pao Cubarsi, while Lionel Messi captained Argentina, after spending most of his legendary club career with Barcelona. Former La Masia graduate Marc Cucurella also started for Spain, making the final feel like a meeting between different generations of the club.