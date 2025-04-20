Dear International Students- A Message From BC’s President

Recently, President Trump has been focusing a lot of effort into fulfilling his promise of mass deportation in the United States. This has been through many ways, such as increasing the power of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or suspending the entry of undocumented migrants into the US through executive orders (BBC). Many academic institutions have been affected by this. According to AP News, “at least 1,024 students at 160 colleges, universities and university systems have had their visas revoked or their legal status terminated since late March.”

In response to these changes, many colleges have sent emails to their students, helping them navigate through these circumstances. On April 14, 2025, the Bellevue College President, David May, sent out an email titled “President’s message – International Students: You Belong Here.” In this email, President May explained that while many of the changes regarding international student visas are out of the college’s jurisdiction, he wanted the international students to still feel at home. Whether it’s having the International Education team increase regular monitoring of their records or providing other options, President May showed his support towards international students and their impact on campus.

In an interview with an international second-year student at Bellevue College, she stated, “I have been pretty worried and scared about what’s going on right now. I don’t know what to do and I’m not sure what will happen in the future. President May’s email was very comforting and I am glad to know that there’s one less thing I have to worry about.”

Many students reflect this sentiment and are worried for the future. President May recommends students to “seek assistance from licensed immigration attorneys or non profit organizations that specialize in immigration law.” He specifically recommends Northwest Immigrant Rights Project or American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Directory, or Know Your Rights – American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

If you are an international student, please know that you make up a large part of what makes Bellevue College what it is today. Your diverse backgrounds, quick insights, and cultural impact have made Bellevue College a delightful place to study at.