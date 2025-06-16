The Bellevue Farmers Market is Back This Summer

The Bellevue Farmers Market is up and running again for the 2025 season! For 22 years, from late spring to autumn, this vibrant market has nourished our community by supporting local farms and small businesses. The market is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 2.

The farmer’s market will be host to over 70 distinct, rotating vendors. There will be farmers, ranchers, fresh-cut flowers and fresh-caught fish. The various food vendors have delicious ready-to-eat goodies for sale. The unique, hand-crafted artisan goods available are unmatched.

Live musicians will play for the meandering crowds, bringing lots of energy to the market. Would you want to play? Sign up here! Over a thousand people attend daily, which is a lot of ears! Musicians can also sell merch and accept tips.

The market is pet-friendly too! As long as your furry friend is leashed and behaves well, feel free to bring ‘em with you.

How To Get There?

The market’s address is 1717 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, Bellevue Presbyterian Church. There is also plenty of free parking (ADA accessible parking too).

There are two bus stops (249 and 246), located one block away. The Bellevue Farmers Market is also less than an hour by bus from Bellevue College.

Bellevue’s on-demand, free electric shuttle, Bellhop, can also take you to the market. You must be within the service area to use the Circuit app to call a shuttle. The Bellhop shuttle is pet-friendly as well.

Community Commitment

The Bellevue Farmers Market is committed to giving back to the community. They recognize how important it is for everyone to have access to fresh produce, so they offer SNAP Market Match for low-income families. For every EBT/ P-EBT dollar spent, the Bellevue market will match up to $25. Sustainably sourced, raw, local produce for all!

Come and check out the Bellevue Farmers Market on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 2. You’ll be glad you did!