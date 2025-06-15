Bordering The Now Impossible American Dream: What Does The US Visa Ban Mean For BC International Students?

Earlier this month on June 4, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation preventing further entry of foreign students into the United States. This will halt future students with an F, M or J visa seeking to pursue American education, most notably at Harvard University. Additionally, the order will suspend potential international students’ entry for six months. According to President Trump, it will jeopardize the security of the United States to allow Harvard to continue hosting international students. Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed with this sentiment as days before on May 28, he stated that the United States will “aggressively revoke” visas for Chinese students, especially those who are “studying in critical fields” or suspected of being connected to the Chinese Communist Party. What followed was a trail of disbelief and uncertainty shared by students, both domestic and international, all across America.

Many students across the United States are distraught by this news, especially those of Chinese descent. “Jerry” from the University of California, Los Angeles, claimed that he was on his way to beginning a health data science master’s in the fall of this year, but with the Trump administration’s advances, he is unsure if his plans will follow through. Similarly, “Candy” from the University of Michigan fears that her visa will be canceled before she is able to graduate. “Ending up with only a high school diploma is something I dread … I pray to make it through my undergraduate study safely and smoothly,” Candy said, according to CNN.

International leaders have also chosen to speak about this proclamation. Mao Ning,a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called the initiative “politically motivated and discriminatory.” She commented on America’s hypocrisy, noting that this proclamation will harm America’s self-claimed image of being a ‘free and open’ nation.

Students at Bellevue College also share similar sentiments. “Autumn” from Bellevue College, who hails from China, says she “feels it is unfair” that the Trump administration is targeting China primarily. “If Trump wants to make national security better, he should stop students from not just China.” Another Chinese-native Bellevue College student, “Josie”, might also be affected by this proclamation. Many other students she knows may also be impacted. “Yes, I’ve heard about this proclamation, there are some students and friends who are applying for school in the United States, they may be affected a lot,” says Josie.

Bellevue College prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive campus, and according to Bellevue College’s International Education Department, the campus hosts over 1000 students from 60 countries. “Less diversity, less culture,” Autumn commented when asked about how this policy may change Bellevue College’s nature and policies. “Not good for the college, not good for foreign students studying here,” Josie added, “We want fairness, the same standard of getting into college; not because of race or other identity, just see the grades, see what the student can do.” When asked about any advice they would offer to international students currently studying in the U.S. right now, Autumn advises to “try your best to protect your rights.” She continues by saying “I feel a little powerless, because in the end, it is Trump‘s decision” but “if Trump still insists [on] pushing his policies, he will possibly lose lots of good, intelligent [people], who are advanced in high-tech areas.”

“Trump will ruin America’s reputation, I really hope he stops it,” Autumn says.

It is important to note that, as of last week, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs of Boston has temporarily blocked President Trump’s ban on foreign students’ entry into Harvard. Judge Burroughs prohibited President Trump’s further pursuance of the proclamation taking effect amidst the ongoing legal dispute between the President and the Ivy League institution, according to a two-page temporary restraining order granted to the university. This executive action continues to be altered, so it is important to know your rights and stay vigilant.