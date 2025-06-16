Curtain Call Couture at The Tony Awards

Although some award shows have struggled to maintain cultural relevance, the Tony Awards have continued to preserve the tradition of the red carpet spectacle. As theatre remains rooted in live performance, the red carpet offers another kind of celebrity expression: a space where fashion, performance and individuality meet. This year’s attendees embraced that opportunity, using their style to intentionally celebrate the spectacle of Broadway.

Nicole Scherzinger (second from right) arrived in custom Rodarte, her deep crimson gown serving as “a nod to Norma at the end of the blood scene,” as she shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Her stylistic choice was intentional, an instance of character continuity, extending her on-stage role from “Sunset Boulevard” onto the red carpet.

Image from Theo Wargo / Getty

Sarah Snook wore a sleek, ivory Richard Quinn gown–minimalistic on the surface, but layered with symbolism. With 26 characters under her belt in “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” the simple coloring and mirrored diamond jewelry felt like a single persona holding a multitude of characters.

Image from Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty)

Sarah Paulson’s Schiaparelli ensemble took a more dramatic turn, featuring a velvet-corset bodice paired with an embroidered hoop skirt, exuding pure Broadway gothic.

Image from Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty)

Kristen Chenoweth opted for a dark navy strapless Christian Siriano gown, which she described in an interview with Fashionista as being inspired by Marie Antoinette–classic in shape, yet rich in historical drama.

Image from Cindy Ord (Getty)

Katie Holmes chose a textured green blouse with a light pink sequined skirt–an unexpected combination that drew mixed reactions online. Though seemingly unconventional, the color pairing subtly echoed the palette of “Wicked’s” iconic leads, Elphaba and Glinda.

Images from Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty)

Meanwhile, several actors, including George Clooney, Bryan Cranston and Keanu Reeves, opted for the classic black tuxedo. Though it may seem unremarkable at first glance, this choice holds meaning in a Broadway context: “theatre black” is the standard for stagehands and understudies, garments chosen for functionality and invisibility. On the red carpet, it almost felt like a nod to the backstage work that goes behind every performance.

As celebrity and entertainment culture continue to evolve online, red carpet fashion plays an increasingly vital role in maintaining the glamour and spectacle of Hollywood. These looks aren’t just designed for the room, but also for the timeline and narrative. At the Tonys, fashion doesn’t just accompany the show, but it helps keep it alive.