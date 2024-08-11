Bellevue College Hosts Intense Mass Casualty Simulation for Nursing Students

Bellevue College’s nursing program conducted a mass casualty simulation (MCI) on campus on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event aimed to supply and prepare BC nursing students with hands-on experience in the case of an emergency. Actors, law enforcement, medical personnel and a dedicated special effects team were present to create an authentic and life-like environment for nursing students.

Students at the event had the chance to practice various trauma management skills with the guidance of the King County Sheriff and Fire Department. At the event, the sheriff’s department hosted the “Stop the Bleed” training regimen. This medical exercise taught students the different skills and techniques needed to control and mitigate uncontrolled bleeding in an emergency response situation.

The Fire Department was nearby to survey and assist students when necessary. Fire trucks, ambulances and police cars were present at the scene throughout the course of the event to ensure safety.

Anyone can partake in opportunities like this, such as students, staff and faculty. If you’d like to be involved in future simulations, contact April Ambalina of the nursing department through email.