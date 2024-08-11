Staff and Students: Explore Exciting Career Opportunities at Bellevue College!

Hey you! Interested in a job here at Bellevue College?

The college is currently seeking employees for various positions. Any interested person, whether community members, job seekers, or even students are highly encouraged to apply now! To search for openings and apply, head over to the CTC site.

For potential faculty members, the college is searching for employees in two positions:

Marketing, Assistant (Tenure-Track)

Theatre Arts, Full-time faculty (Temporary)

The college also is in search of various administrative and classified positions. To name a few:

Associate Dean of Occupational & Life Skills (Administrative)

International Student Support Manager (Administrative)

Dean of Student Support (Administrative)

Maintenance Mechanic (Classified)

Enrollment Service Program Specialists (Classified)

Custodian (Classified)

And many more!

Part-time positions are also available. Several of the spots include:

Library (Part-time Faculty)

Adjunct professors in Information Technology (AAST) and Cybersecurity (BAS)

Assistant coach positions in several sports programs, such as baseball, softball, basketball and volleyball.

Bellevue College students are eligible to work at the campus for student employment while obtaining credits. Qualified students are able to work for up to 19 hours per week. Several of the openings include:

Parking enforcement student (Part-time)

Technician at the Open Access Fitness Center

Restorative Program Assistant for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI)

The Watchdog is also one of the few programs here at BC that are actively looking for student employees. We are regularly hiring students for various positions, such as staff reporters, photographers, copyeditors and more. Any aspiring journalists seeking journalism experience or interested in a potential job opportunity, we highly encourage you to apply for The Watchdog. Students with no previous journalism experience can join, as training will be provided.

Before applying to jobs, prepare and evaluate yourself. Assess the current skills that you have at hand, and examine what’s needed for each opening. Be sure you have the minimum qualifications for each position as these are not flexible, and list the required qualities needed. Look at the posted salary/hourly rate to make sure you’re content with the rate. Also, you can head over to BC’s Center for Career Connections for any additional help.