Washington Student Achievement Council Survey Making Rounds to BC Students

If you are a student, Bellevue College needs your input.

Bellevue College wants to help its students as best it can. That is why the college is participating in a survey by the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC). The WSAC is designed to make it easier to access education through partnerships such as this survey and through grants, financial aid help and other programs.

This survey will help BC know more about its students and more specifically how to help them. It covers topics such as housing and food security, health care availability and coverage, technology and internet access, and resources students have used for basic needs, such as campus services and community or public resources.

This survey also aims to make students more aware of BC’s Benefits Hub. The Hub offers online appointments as well as in-person drop-ins Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in U217. Through it, students can get benefits access, housing support, food access, emergency aid and tax assistance.

To access the survey, go to your BC email and search for “Washington Student Experience Survey.” From now until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, students can take the voluntary, anonymous survey. It is composed of 30 questions and should take at most 10 minutes to complete. This is the first time that BC is doing a survey like this, but this will not be the last time. The WSAC intends this to be an ongoing survey process. Campbell Bullock, survey and evaluation manager at BC, explained how “once BC receives [the] results, our department (Effectiveness and Research) along with other stakeholders like Student Affairs, BC Benefits Hub and Associated Student Government will study our results so that we can use these for planning, for further supporting students and for studying any and all issues that connect with inequity.” If you would like to see the results for yourself, keep an eye out for their publication in January.