Participate in BC’s Fibonacci Footprint Project Combining Art and Science to Address Climate Change

Bellevue College (BC) students interested in art and science have the opportunity to participate in a collaborative project that brings artists and scientists together to focus on the impact of climate change and global warming.

With funding from the Student Environmental Sustainability Fund at BC and under the co-leadership of Mary Coss, Chris Oliver, Sonya Doucette and additional mentors, the Fibonacci Footprint was established.

Mary Coss is the current BC gallery artist in residence for the 2022-2023 academic year. Her “Sound the Siren” exhibition was featured during the fall quarter. It drew attention to women’s issues, social justice, gun violence, voting and global warming. Chris Oliver, a member of the BC sculpture faculty, serves as the gallery director, while Sonya Doucette is part of the BC science faculty.

Mentor scientists, along with mentor artists Mary Coss, Carol Rashawnna Williams and Kite Arner will work with student mentees as they research and create three major art projects exploring the ecological and social ethics of climate justice. These projects include group discussions, idea development, artwork fabrication, public gatherings, art exhibitions and panel discussions for the BC community. Additionally, other students will have the opportunity to submit artwork for consideration in the final exhibit.

The project led by Williams will involve multiple students in the design and fabrication of a socially engaged project, while the projects led by Arner and Coss will include at least one mentee student participating in the fabrication.

Fibonacci Footprint will run from February to October 2023, with a series of activities and events. The first public gathering will take place in February, followed by the design phase from February to June, the fabrication phase from June to September and the exhibition opening in October. Throughout the process, participating groups will meet monthly, give classroom presentations, develop ideas, create a catalog and advertise the show. The art exhibition will be open through the next fall quarter and will include a panel discussion. The goal of this project is to increase public understanding of climate solutions by acknowledging the complexity of the climate crisis.

More information on the first meeting will come.