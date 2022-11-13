Winter Quarter Class Registration Opens Nov. 14

With the Fall Quarter coming to an end, registration for Winter Quarter is approaching fast. Fall Quarter concludes on Dec. 8, with finals beginning Dec. 6. Registration for Winter Quarter opens on Nov. 14 to Nov. 16. You can find your registration time by logging into your ctcLink, selecting “Enrollment” and then “Enrollment Dates.” Your time will be at the top of the page under the “Enrollment Appointment” notification.

It is imperative that students remain on track with courses that fulfill their degree requirements. To find out which classes are needed for each program, see Bellevue College’s Degrees and Certificates page. Visit the Academic Advising website for information on meeting with an academic advisor, or schedule an advising appointment directly.

Winter Quarter begins on Jan. 3, 2023, and the last day to register for classes without instructor permission is Jan. 5. See more Winter Quarter deadlines on the BC Academic Calendar page.