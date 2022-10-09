Upcoming BC Fall Sustainability Series Events

To save the planet, sustainability is important, but sometimes it can be overwhelming on where to start. Luckily, Bellevue College’s Office of Sustainability puts on an annual series of events and activities for BC community members to partake in.

With October being the month of spooky season, the Office of Sustainability is putting on an upcycled fall and Halloween crafting event. Bring any upcycled materials or use the ones supplied to create festive decorations. Additionally, whoever creates the most unique decor wins a prize. Come Oct. 12 to room D106 anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To support local farmers in the Puget Sound region and the BC beekeeping club, come to the CSA produce box and honey pickup on Oct. 18 in the C Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each produce box will have 10 different types of fresh and organic fruits and veggies. For $20, reserve a box to pick up. From the hives on the BC campus straight to a 12-ounce jar, reserve a jar of fresh honey for $12. All payments must be made by Oct. 17 by 4 p.m.

Learn more about how Native American communities for centuries have kept up and shaped their landscape from tribes in Arizona, Montana, Wisconsin, Hawaii and California in the documentary “Inhabitants: Indigenous Perspectives on Restoring our World.” From Nov. 7-12, there will be a link posted for a free screening of the movie which shows sustainable practices in a time where climate change keeps rising.

There are more events to keep an eye on this November, which will pop up in the BC FYI Newsletter or on the Office of Sustainability website. BC is opening a campus arboretum where community members can walk around four areas and talk about the different plant species with the grounds crew. There will also be a plant salvage event moving native plants from the East Campus to the Main Campus instead of purchasing non-native plants. For faculty who want to reserve a spot for their class, contact the office of sustainability.

While these events are in-person, participating in sustainability can also be done from the comfort of home. On Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. there will be a two-part Climate Solutions Event: Hope, Health and Climate. For this completely free event, register and learn about the relationship between health and climate change and how to create a positive change from Dr. Leah Stokes, Dr. Howard Frumkin, Dr. Vin Gupta and Rebecca Solnit.

There are always ways to be more sustainable and these events are a great place to start. For updates and additions to the series, look at the BC FYI Newsletter and the Office of Sustainability website. For any ideas for an event email sustainability@bellevuecollege.edu.