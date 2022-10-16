Center for Career Connections Hosting Educational October Events

Bellevue College’s Center for Career Connections has its quarterly events this week! The center is holding three online events on Oct. 18, 19 and 20.

The LinkedIn / Handshake Workshop is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. The event aims to teach attendees how to fill out LinkedIn profiles and Handshake student profiles. Both platforms work to connect people with recruiters and job opportunities. To register for this event, fill out this form.

The STEM Internship Panel is being hosted from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. Attendees will hear from current and former students who have completed a STEM internship or research experience. Students and representatives from Seattle Children’s SCRI Summer Scholars Program, Microsoft New Technologists Program, UW Neurological Surgery Summer Student Program and STEMSEAS Student Experience Aboard Ships will all be present. You will have the opportunity to learn about the programs, hear from the students and ask questions. To register, fill out this form.

Finally, a Resume Workshop is being held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. This workshop focuses on teaching the best ways to illustrate your skills for specific jobs and industries. Resumes are important for informing employers and recruiters of your experiences, accomplishments and career goals. To register, fill out this form.

For more information on the Center for Career Connections and to keep up with its quarterly events, visit their website.