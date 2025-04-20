What You Should Know About the Ongoing Construction at BC

Spring quarter is upon us, and with it, new construction at Bellevue College. Last quarter, students and faculty were informed about the impending construction. Projects scheduled for the spring quarter include the new W building, renovations to the south wing of the C building, and L building HVAC replacement.

The north wing of the C building, which currently houses Bellevue College’s arts program, is scheduled for demolition to make way for the new W building. The W building will be a hub for the BC arts program, including spaces for woodworking, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, metalworking, digital media arts, and a makerspace. Whether these plans involve moving the makerspace currently located in B building is unknown. The W building also plans to meet the LEED Silver (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification as established by the U.S. Green building Council.

W building construction plans

As part of the W building construction project, the current greenhouse will be demolished and replaced with a new greenhouse, teaching spaces, and garden beds. The concrete wall along Kelsey Creek Road was already removed to allow access to the new community garden. The greenhouse and garden beds project includes invasive plant removal and new restrooms for the parking garage bus shelter.

Greenhouses and garden beds plans

The south wing of the C building is set to be renovated. The first floor restrooms will be renovated and have an additional all gender restroom and the ASG/Student Union offices will get new furniture, fixtures, and finishes. As part of the renovation, restrooms on the first floor will be closed and Student Engagement activities will be relocated.

Air handling units, skylights, and the roof membrane of the L building are being replaced. While work on the L building has been planned around class schedules, students and faculty are advised to expect noise and temperature fluctuations. Skylight replacements will take place from April 17 to June 30.

Major disturbances to campus operations are expected to accompany construction. Classes scheduled in the north wing of the C building will be relocated to other parts of campus. Parking lots D1, C7, C8, and C12 will be closed starting April 11 and are expected to remain closed until late fall 2026. Students and faculty are advised to expect delays and difficulties in finding parking on campus.

In depth construction plans and details on what to expect can be found on the SharePoint page built to keep everyone up to date with the ongoing projects. Students and faculty are advised to be careful when near active construction zones. Jorge de la Torre, VP of Administrative Services advises staying alert for machinery, following posted signage, and reporting any concerns to Public Safety.