2025 Commencement Speaker Application Open!

To the class of 2025, congratulations on all of your academic endeavors! Are you a graduating student with a story to tell and a desire to represent your graduating class? Applications for the 2025 Student Commencement Speaker are now open! This is an opportunity for you to share your journey, celebrate achievements, and inspire your fellow graduates and faculty during the June Commencement Ceremony.

Why Apply?

As Daniella Salima, the ASGBC Vice President and Chair of the Commencement Speaker Committee has shared, there are many reasons to apply to be the commencement speaker. These include:

Gaining public speaking experience

Sharing your personal journey and inspire others

Leaving your legacy at Bellevue College

Being recognized in the official Commencement program

Celebrating your hard work with a powerful platform

Eligibility and Requirements

To apply, students must

Be a current student expecting to graduate in 2025

Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher

Required application materials

Proposed commencement speech (well-written, compelling, and reflective of your journey)

Resume

Cover letter

One letter of recommendation

Candidates should also demonstrate

Strong public speaking and communication skills

Leadership, positive character, and an ability to inspire others

Meaningful involvement in the college community (clubs, service, activities, athletics, etc.)

Willingness to participate in auditions and interviews

Process Overview

Complete and submit your online application by April 28 All applicants will be notified of their application status Finalists will be invited to sign up for a 15-minute audition, including a brief introduction and speech presentation to the selection committee One speaker will be selected, and paired with a faculty/staff coach to polish and rehearse the speech The selected speaker will provide a photo and complete a biographical form for press and ceremony materials

Ready to apply? Submit your application and required materials here by April 28!