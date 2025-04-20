2025 Commencement Speaker Application Open!

To the class of 2025, congratulations on all of your academic endeavors! Are you a graduating student with a story to tell and a desire to represent your graduating class? Applications for the 2025 Student Commencement Speaker are now open! This is an opportunity for you to share your journey, celebrate achievements, and inspire your fellow graduates and faculty during the June Commencement Ceremony.
Why Apply?
As Daniella Salima, the ASGBC Vice President and Chair of the Commencement Speaker Committee has shared, there are many reasons to apply to be the commencement speaker. These include:
- Gaining public speaking experience
- Sharing your personal journey and inspire others
- Leaving your legacy at Bellevue College
- Being recognized in the official Commencement program
- Celebrating your hard work with a powerful platform
Eligibility and Requirements
To apply, students must
- Be a current student expecting to graduate in 2025
- Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher
Required application materials
- Proposed commencement speech (well-written, compelling, and reflective of your journey)
- Resume
- Cover letter
- One letter of recommendation
Candidates should also demonstrate
- Strong public speaking and communication skills
- Leadership, positive character, and an ability to inspire others
- Meaningful involvement in the college community (clubs, service, activities, athletics, etc.)
- Willingness to participate in auditions and interviews
Process Overview
- Complete and submit your online application by April 28
- All applicants will be notified of their application status
- Finalists will be invited to sign up for a 15-minute audition, including a brief introduction and speech presentation to the selection committee
- One speaker will be selected, and paired with a faculty/staff coach to polish and rehearse the speech
- The selected speaker will provide a photo and complete a biographical form for press and ceremony materials
Ready to apply? Submit your application and required materials here by April 28!