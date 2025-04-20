Ready to Transfer? Meet 20+ Universities at Bellevue College’s Spring Fair

April 20, 2025 Gaebrielle Manikan Arts & Features 0

UW | https://hasc.washington.edu/about
UW | https://hasc.washington.edu/about

The highest enrolled program in Bellevue College is the Direct Transfer Agreement, a two-year transfer associate degree that community colleges offer for an easier transition to universities. Whether it is business or humanities, BC offers a multitude of programs and events that help prepare students when the time for admissions comes around. 

For Spring 2025, the quarterly Transfer Fair offers assistance and services such as workshops and information sessions that assist students in regards to their concerns about admissions, courses and more. Furthermore, university admission professionals will visit to answer specific questions or provide information through booklets. 

The Academic Advising department has arranged the event to be held on April 22, Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be located at the Main Campus Building U 301A – Gary F. Locke Ballroom II and 301B – Gary F. Locke Ballroom I. 

Need to know who’s attending? Here’s a list of the institutions that are confirmed to be present during the transfer fair: 

  1. Antioch University Seattle
  2. Bellevue College Business Management and Technology, BAS Degree
  3. Central Washington University
  4. Central Washington University: College of Education and Professional Studies
  5. City University of Seattle
  6. Eastern Washington University
  7. Eastern Washington University at Bellevue College
  8. Hawaii Pacific University
  9. Northwest University
  10. Roseman University of Health Sciences: College of Nursing
  11. Saint Martin’s University
  12. Seattle Pacific University
  13. Seattle University
  14. Southern Illinois University – Extended Campus Programs at Naval Base Kitsap
  15. University of Puget Sound
  16. University of Washington, Bothell Campus
  17. University of Washington, Seattle Campus
  18. University of Washington, Tacoma Campus
  19. Washington State University, Pullman Campus
  20. Western Governors University
  21. Western Washington University

If you have more questions regarding the event, contact BC’s University Transfer Center Specialist, Cesar Rangel

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Copyright © 2025 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes