Ready to Transfer? Meet 20+ Universities at Bellevue College’s Spring Fair

The highest enrolled program in Bellevue College is the Direct Transfer Agreement, a two-year transfer associate degree that community colleges offer for an easier transition to universities. Whether it is business or humanities, BC offers a multitude of programs and events that help prepare students when the time for admissions comes around.

For Spring 2025, the quarterly Transfer Fair offers assistance and services such as workshops and information sessions that assist students in regards to their concerns about admissions, courses and more. Furthermore, university admission professionals will visit to answer specific questions or provide information through booklets.

The Academic Advising department has arranged the event to be held on April 22, Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be located at the Main Campus Building U 301A – Gary F. Locke Ballroom II and 301B – Gary F. Locke Ballroom I.

Need to know who’s attending? Here’s a list of the institutions that are confirmed to be present during the transfer fair:

Antioch University Seattle Bellevue College Business Management and Technology, BAS Degree Central Washington University Central Washington University: College of Education and Professional Studies City University of Seattle Eastern Washington University Eastern Washington University at Bellevue College Hawaii Pacific University Northwest University Roseman University of Health Sciences: College of Nursing Saint Martin’s University Seattle Pacific University Seattle University Southern Illinois University – Extended Campus Programs at Naval Base Kitsap University of Puget Sound University of Washington, Bothell Campus University of Washington, Seattle Campus University of Washington, Tacoma Campus Washington State University, Pullman Campus Western Governors University Western Washington University

If you have more questions regarding the event, contact BC’s University Transfer Center Specialist, Cesar Rangel.