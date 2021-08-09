Open Forums for Vice President Institutional Advancement Finalists

What is Institutional Advancement?

Bellevue College’s Institutional Advancement (IA) handles public relations and communication, marketing, community development, the BC Foundation and website management. Their mission involves increasing awareness and appreciation for Bellevue College by building and strengthening relationships with the public and business communities, and encouraging participation in and support of college programs and initiatives.

What does the Vice President do?

The Vice President of IA is the chief officer in marketing, communications and development. They lead the IA, the BC Foundation, marketing and KBCS Radio. This position is currently open to four finalists.

Who are the finalists?

You can learn more about the VP finalists through Sharepoint on the right-hand bar, which allows you access to their cover letter, resume and diversity statement. The candidates are Mary Brueggeman, Michael May, Dr. Jason Ketter, and Rebecca Chawgo.

How can you access the forums?

These open forums will let you learn more about the candidates. All forums will be recorded. Bellevue college students, staff and faculty can access the virtual forums, their recordings and feedback surveys through Sharepoint. They will be hosted over Microsoft Teams. Faculty and staff can submit questions for consideration by Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.

Open Forum Dates & Times

Mary Brueggeman

Aug. 10, 2021 (Tuesday) from 3 – 3:45 p.m.

Michael May

Aug. 11, 2021 (Wednesday) from 3 – 3:45 p.m.

Dr. Jason Ketter

Aug. 16, 2021 (Monday) from 2 – 2:45 p.m.

Rebecca Chawgo

Aug. 18, 2021 (Wednesday) from 2 – 2:45 p.m.

How do I share my feedback on the candidates?

Provide your opinion on the candidates to Interim President Locke through feedback surveys found on Sharepoint. These forms will open the day of each candidate’s forum and will close after five business days.