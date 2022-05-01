Office of Student Engagement Expands Hours to M-Thu 8-5

Spring classes have started to come back to in-person learning and many Bellevue College departments have opened their doors to full-time, in-person, services. The Office of Student Engagement is one of those services that are now available both online and on-campus Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Student Engagement is available online and in room C212 in the C-building. It offers students and student organizations a safe place to study, hang out, rest, and connect with other students. Within C212 are student employees called the Affinity Coordinators who help and support communities of students that fall into their affinity group, as well as the overall population at BC.

Alongside the Affinity Coordinators, who will be in person Monday through Thursday in room C212, services like the Watchdog, The Leadership Institute, ASG, LGBTQ Resource Center, and Campus Activities Board are also part of the Office Student Engagement and may be available online and in-person.

The Office of Student Engagement is a welcoming and safe space for everyone on campus. If you have any questions or want to know more about services and resources, email studentengagement@bellevuecollege.edu.

If you’re interested in being part of an active organization on campus, visit Recognized Student Organizations, or check out the Involvement Opportunities for other ways to get involved on campus.