What to Know About National Parks This Summer

For many Americans, summer means road trips, hiking trails and visits to national parks. However, this season growing crowds, staffing shortages and environmental challenges are placing increased pressure on some of the country’s most visited natural areas.

One of the biggest changes comes from recent budget reductions and staffing losses within the National Park Service under the Trump administration. Park advocacy organizations report that thousands of National Park Service employees have left since early 2025, resulting in fewer rangers available to maintain trails, lead educational programs and assist visitors. At the same time, park visitation continues to reach record levels, creating a growing imbalance between the number of visitors and the staff available to support them.

Fewer park rangers also mean greater reliance on visitors to make responsible decisions. While most people follow Leave No Trace principles, a single visitor going off trail, feeding wildlife or littering can damage fragile ecosystems. With fewer rangers and employees available to watch behavior and respond to incidents, protecting these landscapes is dependent on public cooperation.

Larger crowds also introduce new safety concerns. Popular trailheads and scenic overlooks can become congested, increasing traffic, limiting parking and making emergency responses more difficult. Visitors should expect longer wait times and plan ahead by arriving early, bringing enough water and checking park alerts beforehand.

Even nighttime experiences are changing. Many national parks are recognized as International Dark Sky destinations, but light pollution from nearby communities and airborne particulates such as wildfire smoke can reduce visibility of the night sky. Clear atmospheric conditions are becoming less predictable, meaning visitors hoping to see the Milky Way or meteor showers should be flexible with their plans.

National parks still remain among the country’s most treasured public spaces. As staffing and resources are strained, visitors play an important role in preserving our landscapes. Respecting wildlife, staying on marked trails and leaving parks cleaner than you found them can help these places remain protected for future generations.