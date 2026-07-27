Artificial intelligence has already transformed industries ranging from education to healthcare, and now it is making its way into Hollywood. Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated digital performer created by the production company Particle6, is set to star in “Misaligned,” a comedy-drama that the studio describes as the first feature-length film to center on an AI actor. This announcement has revived debate over how and even if AI should fit into the entertainment industry.

“Misaligned” follows Norwood, an AI being who begins developing increasingly human emotions and ambitions after encountering a rogue artificial intelligence. While the film will explore questions of identity and consciousness, its production has become equally controversial. Many conversations surrounding the project focus on whether AI performers belong in cinema at all.

Supporters argue that AI can become another creative tool, much like computer-generated imagery (CGI) or motion capture technology. Particle6 has emphasized that “Misaligned” is being produced by a traditional filmmaking team, including writers, directors and editors, working alongside AI specialists.

Actors’ unions and many entertainment professionals have raised concerns about copyright, consent and job security, arguing that AI-generated performers could reduce opportunities for working actors while using data from human performances. These concerns echo the discussions of the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, where AI and its protections became a major topic.

Regardless of whether “Misaligned” becomes a box office success, its significance extends beyond ticket sales. This film is an early test of how audiences will respond to AI performers in leading roles and will influence how studios approach future productions.