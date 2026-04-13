Seattle Light Rail is Now Open for Eastside Residents

Last Saturday, Mar. 28, Seattle’s Link light rail, officially opened the connection between Seattle and the Eastside. The Sound Transit run project that has been in development for decades now serves as the most efficient mode of transportation across Lake Washington.

Crowds formed in thousands upon opening day to witness and experience the new commuting service. According to The Seattle Times, security experienced difficulties in controlling the masses of people hoping to be the first riders going westbound over the lake.

The light rail makes traveling to the Seattle area far more accessible for communities on the Eastside. Whether it’s taking a trip to the University of Washington, visiting Seattle Center or heading to the airport, passengers continue to utilize the many points of access that the rail offers.

With the train stations connecting to several bus lines and walking paths, commuting is made significantly simpler for those without motor vehicles.

In addition to the light rail system providing easy travel, it is also environmentally sensible. The electric trains support cleaner air with the limitations of fossil fuels. As well as holding large amounts of passengers at a time, the light rail reduces the number of cars on the road.

The light rail will stop in Bellevue “every eight minutes,” said U.S Sen. Patty Murray at the Judkins Park Station opening ceremony. A light rail system this advanced is unique within the United States, existing as the only train that transitions onto a floating bridge.

Transportation across Lake Washington has never been easier. At just $3 for a single ticket, Seattle and Eastside residents now have access to an affordable and reliable method of travel.