How the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Decision to Disband Will Affect Our Own KCBS

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a law in 1967, establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). A private non-profit, it was created to allocate government funds to qualifying broadcast television and radio stations.

CPB spurred the movement of educational television programming. Beloved shows like Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, NOVA and Sesame Street are all programs that were supported and broadcast by the CPB in its early years. Some rural areas still only receive news through local public radio stations. The CPB has made it easier for all Americans to access high-quality television and communication, allowing for a deeper connection to their community.

The CPB was recently geared up to strengthen state government reporting provided by local public media CPB had several million dollars in grants ready to fill the gaps in coverage, when Congress passed the Rescissions Act of 2025. With no other options, the CPB was “winding down” its operations. On Jan. 5, CPB leaders ultimately decided the best course of action was to dissolve the corporation.

“CPB’s final act would be to protect the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values by dissolving, rather than allowing the organization to remain defunded and vulnerable to additional attacks,” said Patricia Harrison, the organization’s president and CEO.

How will all of this affect Bellevue College’s own KBCS? According to Ben Brandow, KBCS interim manager, not much will change.

KBCS is a community public radio station that has dedicated contributors and listeners who are willing to donate to protect the station. King County has also recently increased its support for arts, heritage, preservation, and science and technology organizations with the Doors Open funding program. Not even Bellevue College’s own budget cuts can bother KBCS, as the station is completely independent from the college financially.

Brandow mentions that with consistency and careful budgeting, KBCS will be okay. He also said, what will never be okay is the silencing of local community voices by giant corporations. He went on to say that the media has been consolidated by major mega-corporations, and all our “news” is influenced by their shareholders’ bottom line. The “news” is now “evergreen.” Trimmed, processed and polished to be easily consumed.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting allowed media to be funded by the people, for the people, and highlight the voices of the people. The loss of the CPB is truly devastating.

KBCS is considering giving BC student voices a platform. If there are any ambitious BC students interested in starting a radio club, reach out to Ben Brandow.