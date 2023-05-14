BC’s Spring 2023 Drop-in Advising Day on May 17

If you have general questions about your academic achievement or would like to receive one-on-one academic advising, drop in on this quarter’s Advising Day. On Wednesday, May 17, the School of Business & Technology is hosting the quarterly drop-in Advising Day “for current or prospective students who are interested in learning more about degree programs at Bellevue College that prepare graduates for high-demand careers in business and technology,” shared program manager Alysa Kelsey. With no sign-up required, walk-ins are allowed and meetings will be held between 1:00-5:00 p.m. in rooms U208 and U209 in the U building. This advising opportunity is open to both new and continuing students, as “advisors are also able to assist current students select classes and/or create an education plan for their preferred pathway.” Transfer students may bring print-outs of their past coursework to help with advising, but it is not required.

According to the BC FYI, this event is a great place to “ask questions and get 1-on-1 academic advising with a program advisor to explore bachelor’s and associate degrees of interest.” Kelsey shared that BC’s “School of Business & Technology offers a wide range of career-focused degree and certificate programs, including innovative Bachelor of Applied Science programs in Software Development, Cybersecurity, Business Management & Technology, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and Applied Accounting. Our graduates have secured jobs at top companies and credit their success to their educational experience at Bellevue College.”

Participating Associate and Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs:

Applied Accounting BAS, AA and AAS-T

Business Management & Technology (BMT) BAS

Cybersecurity BAS and Information Technology AAS-T

Digital Marketing BAS and AAS

Data Analytics and Business Intelligence (DM&A) BAS

Business Analysis and Technology AAS-T

Software Development and Artificial Intelligence BAS and AAS-T

BAS Eligibility and Admissions — To apply, prospective students must:

Review BAS Admissions requirements on our website.

Complete the Bellevue College general admission application form and receive a student ID#.

Pay general admissions and placement fees.

Complete BAS application forms.

To see a direct link to the correlating degree programs above, check out the dedicated Advising Day page. See this page to find advisor contact information and to schedule a one-on-one appointment. Find monthly information sessions and more information using this link.If you have any further questions, reach out to ibitadvisingday@bellevuecollege.edu.