Health Careers Club, Your Prescription for Success in Healthcare!

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but not these future healthcare professionals from the Health Careers Club!

This club’s mission is to bring together students interested in healthcare to hear speakers from various professions, learn about volunteer opportunities, and support each other in reaching their professional goals. It’s a valuable place to find like-minded individuals and ask for advice on advancing their health careers.

Students interested in a future in the healthcare field should join this club because they will have the opportunity to explore possible career paths in healthcare. The healthcare field is incredibly diverse and students might find themselves liking a career option that they have never considered.

This club has already hosted many events, such as having Dr. Harrison, an optometrist, speak at its club. Even more recently, on Feb. 11, Katie Malkin from Bellevue College’s Associate Nursing Program came to talk about potential career paths in medicine and healthcare. In the future, students can look forward to collaborations hosted with the health careers club and other science clubs.

The club meets on Tuesdays at 2:30 pm in room T-223. If you are interested, please check out their Instagram and come by!